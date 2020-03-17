VW resumes production at Tenn. plant

While it prepares to shut down production in Europe, Volkswagen resumed assembly operations Tuesday at its plant in the United States.

Workers at Volkswagen's Chattanooga Assembly Plant in Tennessee went back to work Tuesday after a one-day hiatus to allow for a deep cleaning to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The factory's 3,800 employees were told that the one-day paid time off would also allow them "time to make arrangements for child care during the two-week school closure there."

The Chattanooga complex builds the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport crossovers and Passat sedan. Production of the ID4 electric vehicle is scheduled to begin there in 2022.