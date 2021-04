MONTERREY, Mexico -- Volkswagen's Mexico unit is planning production stoppages of two of its models next month due to ongoing global chip shortages, the automaker said.

Volkswagen will suspend output of the compact Tiguan crossover, from May 6 to May 16, and the compact Jetta sedan, from May 3 to May 19, the company said.

Both cars are built at VW's plant in the central state of Puebla alongside the Taos and Golf models.

The vehicles are sold in the United States, Mexico and other markets.