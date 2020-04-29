VW pauses May 3 production restart, citing suppliers, market

Volkswagen of America has hit the pause button on its race to restart its Chattanooga Assembly plant, delaying indefinitely its planned Sunday, May 3, return to production.

"Before setting a new start date, Volkswagen will weigh the readiness of the supplier base, as well as market demand and the status of the COVID-19 outbreak," the automaker said in a statement released Wednesday. "The company will continue to work from an organizational perspective and refine and strengthen the health and safety measures to safeguard our employees."

Volkswagen suspended production at the plant, which builds the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport crossovers as well as the Passat sedan, March 21. Production and maintenance employees there were furloughed April 11, though the automaker has maintained their health care benefits and premium payments.