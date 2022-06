Volkswagen Group is offering compensation to employees at a car assembly plant in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, if they agree to quit voluntarily.

The offer of financial compensation and medical insurance until the end of 2022 is available to about 200 people working at the plant, a VW spokesperson said.

The VW Taos compact crossover, along with the Skoda Octavia, Karoq and Kodiaq models, are produced at Nizhny Novgorod.