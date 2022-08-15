VW, Mahindra deepen EV component cooperation

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen Group and Mahindra and Mahindra will expand their cooperation and have signed a Term Sheet agreement, under which VW will supply electric components from its MEB platform to the Indian automaker, VW said in a statement.

The cooperation will help Mahindra’s plan to build five full-electric utility vehicles based on its new INGLO electric platform.

The INGLO platform will offer power options ranging from 60–80-kilowatt hour battery capacity and fast-charging of up to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes, Mahindra said, without specifying the range of the EVs.

Mahindra has said it expects electric models to make up between 20 percent and 30 percent of its total utility vehicle sales by March 2027.

The company sells some of India's most popular combustion-engine utility vehicles, including the Scorpio and Thar.

"The MEB electric platform and its components are key to affordable sustainable mobility around the globe," VW Group’s technology chief, Thomas Schmall, said in the statement.

"The partnership not only demonstrates that our platform business is highly competitive, but also that the MEB is well on track to become one of the leading open platforms for e-mobility,” he added.

VW and Mahindra said in May that they were exploring a partnership in the supply of electric components, making Mahindra the second largest customer for the MEB platform after Ford.

The two companies said at the time that they would finalize the agreement by the end of 2022.