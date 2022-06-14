VW increases production at main EV plant as parts shortages ease

The production increase will help to clear a backlog of orders for electric cars from VW, Audi and Cupra.

Production of VW's ID4 is pictured in Zwickau, Germany.

BERLIN -- Volkswagen Group resumed a three-shift operation at its EV factory in Zwickau, Germany, starting Monday, June 13.

Output at the plant, which builds full-electric cars for the VW, Audi and Cupra brands, is expected to increase to up to 1,300 vehicles a day, Automotive News sister publication Automobilwoche reported.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, production was interrupted for three weeks in March due to disrupted supply chains, with production falling at times to 900 vehicles a day.

VW's Saxony division, which operates the plant, said the supply of parts is now stable enough for the factory to return to three-shifts.

This will help to clear an order backlog for EVs built at the plant, VW Saxony CEO Stefan Loth said in a statement.

The plant is VW Group's largest location for electric vehicles in Europe. VW brand's ID3, ID4, ID5 compact EVs, the Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron and the Cupra Born all roll off the production line.

VW is expanding EV production to other sites in Germany. The automaker has started ID4 production at its factory in Emden.

The retro-styled ID Buzz minivan is built in Hanover and will be joined by an electric Transporter, E-Crafter and ID California camper van.

