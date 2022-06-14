VW increases production at main EV plant as parts shortages ease

BERLIN -- Volkswagen Group resumed a three-shift operation at its EV factory in Zwickau, Germany, starting Monday, June 13.
Output at the plant, which builds full-electric cars for the VW, Audi and Cupra brands, is expected to increase to up to 1,300 vehicles a day, Automotive News sister publication Automobilwoche reported.
After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, production was interrupted for three weeks in March due to disrupted supply chains, with production falling at times to 900 vehicles a day.