VW to halt output at Puebla plant for 3 weeks due to chip shortage

Volkswagen of America has informed its U.S. dealers that the global chip shortage “and other supply chain related issues” will force extended production hiatuses at its massive plant in Puebla, Mexico, along with an earlier hiatus announced for its assembly plant in Chattanooga, Automotive News has learned.
In letters to dealers this week, VW told dealers “Despite monumental efforts to avoid additional shut downs, Volkswagen will have to temporarily suspend production at our Puebla assembly plant for just over three weeks in June and early July, impacting the production of Jetta, Tiguan and Taos.”
VW is launching its compact Taos crossover next month and the Tiguan is receiving a refresh for the 2022 model year, with new vehicles expected to arrive in the fall. The Tiguan is VW’s top-selling vehicle in the U.S.