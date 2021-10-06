VW extends partial production stop in Mexico, union says

Output of Jetta sedan will be affected

Reuters

MEXICO CITY -- Volkswagen will extend a production stop at one of its segments in a plant at the central state of Puebla that produces the Jetta model from Oct. 6 to 15, a labor union document showed on Tuesday.

It comes as the industry is facing a worldwide semiconductor shortage after manufacturers shifted production toward laptops, cell phones and video games during the pandemic.

VW in Mexico  did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Automakers such as General Motors, VW and Ford have suspended operations several times this year.

In early September, the U.S. and Mexico agreed to create a working group on supply chains of semiconductor manufacturers to promote their proper functioning and reduce the region's vulnerability to the lack of supplies.

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: N.A. plants take pause
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Chip crisis dashes industry's hopes for post-pandemic sales recovery
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Chip stock-MAIN_0.jpg
Chip crisis dashes industry's hopes for post-pandemic sales recovery
Tesla racial discrimination lawsuit
Tesla ordered to pay $137 million over racism in rare verdict
HUMMER-MAIN_i.jpg
Hummer EV is the model for GM developing vehicles faster
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-4-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive