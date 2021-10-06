VW extends partial production stop in Mexico, union says

MEXICO CITY -- Volkswagen will extend a production stop at one of its segments in a plant at the central state of Puebla that produces the Jetta model from Oct. 6 to 15, a labor union document showed on Tuesday.

It comes as the industry is facing a worldwide semiconductor shortage after manufacturers shifted production toward laptops, cell phones and video games during the pandemic.

VW in Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Automakers such as General Motors, VW and Ford have suspended operations several times this year.