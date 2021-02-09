VW expects tight chip supplies through first half

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen said Tuesday that it expects chip supplies to remain tight in first half of 2021 but that it would do everything to compensate for delays in production in the second half of the year.

"Volkswagen is continuously working on minimizing the effects of the global semiconductor bottleneck on production," the automaker said.

Global automakers have been caught off guard by a shortage of semiconductors in the wake of a rapid recovery of the automotive market.

Volkswagen has reduced working hours at several plants and called for public funding programs to help mitigate chip supply issues.