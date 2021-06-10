VW expects chip shortage to ease in third quarter, report says

BERLIN -- Volkswagen Group expects a shortage in semiconductor supply to ease in the third quarter but sees the bottlenecks continuing in the long term, a board member told Handelsblatt newspaper.

"At the moment we have reached the lowest point. We are facing the toughest six weeks," Murat Aksel, VW's head of procurement, told the newspaper in an interview.

He said he expects an around 10 percent shortage in chips over the long term because building up production capacities takes up to two years.

VW will prepare for the bottlenecks by expanding its chips storage, he added.

Automakers and electronics producers around the world are being hit hard by a global shortfall of chips.

VW has been unable to build 100,000 cars due to the shortage, CEO Herbert Diess said in March, adding the group would not be able to make up for the shortfall in 2021.