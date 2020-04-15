VW details production restart plans

Staff and wire reports

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen Group said factories producing cars for its VW brand in Zwickau, Germany, and Bratislava, Slovakia, will resume production on April 20.

Other factories in Germany as well as plants in the U.S., Portugal, Spain, and Russia will resume production starting April 27, VW said on Wednesday.

Factories in South Africa, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico will ramp up production in May, VW said.

"With the resolutions passed by the federal and state governments and the easing of measures in other European countries, the framework conditions have been created for gradually resuming production," VW brand COO Ralf Brandstaetter, said in a news release.

VW said it has prepared a 100-point plan to ensure safe workplaces and maximum health protection for employees.

"We are ramping up production and logistics in a staggered and well-ordered manner," VW production boss Andreas Tostmann said in the same release.

VW has been restarting production at its component plants since April 6, initially in Germany at factories in Brunswick and Kassel, and from April 14 in Salzgitter, Chemnitz and Hanover, as well as at its Polish sites, initially to ensure the supply of vehicle production in China.

VW

VW says it has changed its production processes to maintain social distancing.

VW's plan to reopen plants comes as the German government considers relaxing restrictions next week on some businesses while keeping social distancing rules in place until May 3.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet has already decided to extend border controls to Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark by 20 days to early May, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

The relaxation proposals include reopening schools gradually starting May 4 with priority given to primary and secondary pupils in their final years, while day care centers will remain shut. Religious gatherings will remain banned and restaurants, bars, cafes, cinemas and music venues will remain shut.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,486 to 127,584, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said earlier, with a reported death toll of 3,254 people.

Infectious disease experts say that four weeks of keeping schools, factories and shops shut has brought progress but warn that the epidemic is not yet contained and there is a long way to go before normal life resumes in Europe's biggest economy.

Companies and politicians are also worried about the economic impact of a long shutdown, although the government has tried to cushion the blow with a range of measures, including a 750 billion-euro ($822.2 billion) stimulus package.

Reuters contributed to this report.

