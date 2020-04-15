VW details production restart plans

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen Group said factories producing cars for its VW brand in Zwickau, Germany, and Bratislava, Slovakia, will resume production on April 20.

Other factories in Germany as well as plants in the U.S., Portugal, Spain, and Russia will resume production starting April 27, VW said on Wednesday.

Factories in South Africa, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico will ramp up production in May, VW said.

"With the resolutions passed by the federal and state governments and the easing of measures in other European countries, the framework conditions have been created for gradually resuming production," VW brand COO Ralf Brandstaetter, said in a news release .

VW said it has prepared a 100-point plan to ensure safe workplaces and maximum health protection for employees.

"We are ramping up production and logistics in a staggered and well-ordered manner," VW production boss Andreas Tostmann said in the same release.

VW has been restarting production at its component plants since April 6, initially in Germany at factories in Brunswick and Kassel, and from April 14 in Salzgitter, Chemnitz and Hanover, as well as at its Polish sites, initially to ensure the supply of vehicle production in China.