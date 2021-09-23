VW cuts output at Wolfsburg plant again on chip shortage

BERLIN -- Volkswagen will reduce production next week at its main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, as the global shortage of microchips and electronic components continues to hit the automaker.

One assembly line, which builds the VW Golf, will operate only during the early shift from Monday through Thursday, while the situation for Friday was still being clarified, a VW spokesperson told Automotive News Europe.

Other assembly lines that build the Touran, Tiguan and Seat Tarraco models will suspend output or work on short time.