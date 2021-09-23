VW cuts output at Wolfsburg plant again on chip shortage

Automaker will build Golf on only one shift

A worker is pictured on an assembly line at VW’s plant in Wolfsburg, Germany.

BERLIN -- Volkswagen will reduce production next week at its main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, as the global shortage of microchips and electronic components continues to hit the automaker.

One assembly line, which builds the VW Golf, will operate only during the early shift from Monday through Thursday, while the situation for Friday was still being clarified, a VW spokesperson told Automotive News Europe.

Other assembly lines that build the Touran, Tiguan and Seat Tarraco models will suspend output or work on short time.

VW has been forced to stop or reduce output at Wolfsburg several times this year because of the shortage of semiconductor components that are used in numerous electronic systems in modern cars.

VW, Daimler and BMW executives warned at the Munich auto show earlier this month that the shortage could take until 2023 to be resolved.

IHS Markit has slashed its production forecast for this year by 6.2 percent due to the supply crunch.

