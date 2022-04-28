VW considers expanding U.S. plant

BERLIN -- Volkswagen is considering an expansion of its Chattanooga plant in the United States to produce an electric pickup and the new ID Buzz electric microbus, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The move would help the automaker to increase its market share in North America, which it identified in March as the region with the greatest growth potential, but which was unprofitable for several years before 2021.

VW said in March it was shifting production to the U.S. and China as a result of the war in Ukraine, which has caused production stoppages at its European plans because of parts shortages.