VW to close factories in Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- Volkswagen will temporarily close its factories in Mexico's Puebla and Guanajuato states amid growing worries over the spread of the coronavirus.

Nearly all light vehicle production in North America is being idled for at least several days amid the crisis and its associated impact on vehicle sales. The shutdowns also will be cascading throughout the North American supply chain in the coming weeks.

VW's Mexican unit said Friday the upcoming shutdowns will take effect on March 30 and extend through April 12.

The automaker also pointed to slowing demand and the risk of shortages of parts as factors in the decision to suspend production in the factories.

Audi said on March 15 that its Q5 crossover plant in Mexico would suspend production due to a lack of parts caused by the global coronavirus outbreak. The automaker plans to resume output on April 1.

BMW said on Friday that it would extend an already-scheduled Easter stoppage at its factory in San Luis Potosi state. The stoppage is set to begin on March 28 and will now extend at least through April 19.

The automakers' decisions follow other measures taken broadly by companies in Mexico, including an emphasis on working from home if possible as well as restrictions on travel and in-person group meetings.