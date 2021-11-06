VW names Chris Glover to lead Chattanooga operations

Volkswagen Group of America has named a South African executive who previously worked in a high-ranking position in the automaker's Mexican operations to take over its Chattanooga Assembly Complex, where he will succeed another South African executive.

Chris Glover, 57, a 30-year VW executive who most recently served as executive vice president for production and logistics with Volkswagen de México, will succeed countryman Tom du Plessis on Jan. 1 in running the German automaker's operations in Chattanooga, Tenn., as du Plessis retires after 13 years with VW.

Prior to his stint in Mexico, Glover worked in VW production operations in China and his native South Africa.

The Chattanooga Assembly Complex produces the VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport, as well as the Passat, production of which is ending after the 2022 model year. In 2022, it will begin producing localized versions of the VW ID4 compact EV crossover.