VW names Chris Glover to lead Chattanooga operations

The 30-year VW executive most recently was executive vice president for production and logistics with Volkswagen de México.

Volkswagen Group of America has named a South African executive who previously worked in a high-ranking position in the automaker's Mexican operations to take over its Chattanooga Assembly Complex, where he will succeed another South African executive.

Chris Glover, 57, a 30-year VW executive who most recently served as executive vice president for production and logistics with Volkswagen de México, will succeed countryman Tom du Plessis on Jan. 1 in running the German automaker's operations in Chattanooga, Tenn., as du Plessis retires after 13 years with VW.

Prior to his stint in Mexico, Glover worked in VW production operations in China and his native South Africa.

The Chattanooga Assembly Complex produces the VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport, as well as the Passat, production of which is ending after the 2022 model year. In 2022, it will begin producing localized versions of the VW ID4 compact EV crossover.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tesla to open battery gear factory in Markham, Ont., mayor says
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Tesla Hood-MAIN.jpg
Tesla to open battery gear factory in Markham, Ont., mayor says
Windsor_Assembly_Main_Sign_0.jpg
Explosion at Stellantis minivan plant in Canada 'an intentional act,' police say
VW Wofsburg web.jpg
Porsche, Piech families back VW CEO despite friction with union
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-1-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive