VW aims to open EV platform to competitors, report says

Reuters

BERLIN — Volkswagen is in advanced talks with competitors over opening its modular MEB platform for the mass production of electric vehicles to rivals, German paper Tagesspiegel on Wednesday cited the VW brand's strategy chief as saying.

Volkswagen wants its modular car platform to become "a standard not only for the VW Group," Michael Jost told the paper.

Volkswagen in January said that it was in constructive talks to share the MEB platform with Ford, with which it entered into a wide-ranging partnership.

