VW adjusts production amid semiconductor bottleneck

Staff and wire reports

Production of the Golf at VW's plant in Wolfsburg, Germany.

MUNICH-- Volkswagen Group said it is adjusting production in North America, Europe and China because of a shortage of automotive microchips.

The move will affect production of VW, Audi, Skoda and Seat models based on VW Group's MQB platform,VW said in a statement on Friday. The platform underpins car such as the VW Golf.

Semiconductor manufacturers reassigned their production capacities to other sectors such as consumer electronics during the slump in car sales earlier this year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Car sales have now recovered significantly and the auto industry faces a shortage of the electronic components required, VW said.

"We are now feeling the effects of the global semiconductor bottleneck," said Murat Aksel, VW's board member overseeing purchasing.

VW's home plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, is among the group's factories worst affected by the shortages. Some of the plant's employees working on production of the Golf hatchback will have their holidays extended to Jan. 18 from Jan. 4, German media reports said.

Automakers and suppliers in China had warned earlier this month that a shortage of automotive microchips was threatening to slow down the industry's pandemic recovery. VW and German suppliers Robert Bosch and Continental said shortages of semiconductors could run into 2021.

Reuters contributed to this report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
UAW president: COVID-19 vaccine should be easily available but not mandatory
Letter
to the
Editor
 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
UAW president: COVID-19 vaccine should be easily available but not mandatory
UAW president: COVID-19 vaccine should be easily available but not mandatory
GM's S. Korean union workers approve second tentative labor deal
GM's S. Korean union workers approve second tentative labor deal
GM to invest $76 million in N.Y., Ohio plants for pickups
GM to invest $76 million in N.Y., Ohio plants for pickups
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News Table of Contents 12-14-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive