Volvo's oldest, most productive car plant now climate neutral

Volvo Cars on Wednesday concluded a nearly four-year effort to make its oldest and most productive car plant climate neutral.

The Torslanda factory, near Gothenburg, which produces about 300,000 vehicles annually and opened in 1964, is the Swedish automaker's first vehicle assembly plant to achieve climate neutrality.

For Volvo to reach this level a plant must register "no net increase in the emission of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere" as a result of electricity and heating usage, the company said.

Torslanda has been powered by climate neutral electricity since 2008, and it now also has climate neutral heating, half of which come from biogas and the rest mostly from using industrial waste heat.

Torslanda is the second overall factory in Volvo's network after its engine plant in Skovde, Sweden, to become climate neutral. Skovde did so in 2018.