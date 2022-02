Volvo Cars said it will suspend car shipments to the Russian market until further notice, becoming the first international carmaker to do so as sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine continue to bite.

Volvo said the decision had been made because of "potential risks associated with trading material with Russia, including the sanctions imposed by the EU and US."

"Volvo Cars will not deliver any cars to the Russian market until further notice," the company said in a statement on Monday.