Volvo to stop output at U.S., Swedish factories

Volvo will temporarily stop production at its U.S. factory and three plants in Sweden.

All four plants will be closed from March 26 until April 14 as Volvo joins other automakers and suppliers in stopping production to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, the company said Friday.

Volvo produces the S60 sedan at its factory in Ridgeville, near Charleston, S.C.

The automaker's assembly plant in Torslanda, near Gothenburg, makes the XC90 and XC60 crossovers and the V90 station wagon. Volvo builds its four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines in Skovde, while it produces body components in Olofstrom.

On Tuesday, Volvo stopped production at its plant in Ghent, Belgium, where it makes the XC40 crossover and V60 station wagon.



Production at Ghent is scheduled to resume on April 6, Volvo said

Earlier this month Volvo reopened its four manufacturing plants in China after an extended closure period caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Today's showroom traffic is indicating a return to normal in China’s car market, which is clearly demonstrating the advantages of being a globally balanced company," Volvo said.

Volvo makes the vehicles in Chengdu, Luqiao and Daqing and builds engines in Zhangjiakou.