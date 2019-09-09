Volvo plant may anchor Virginia R&D corridor

Volvo Trucks' plan to pump $400 million into its commercial truck plant in Pulaski County, Va., will secure the manufacturing hub well into the next decade. But county leaders believe the infusion also will support their hopes of recruiting even more automotive and transportation investment for the region.
Officials from the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains area hope to unite advanced vehicle technology activities at the Volvo New River Valley Plant, along with those of suppliers in the region, with research work at Virginia Tech 30 miles away in Blacksburg, Va., to create a vehicle r&d corridor, said Michael Solomon, Pulaski County's director of economic development.
New River Valley's importance in the state's southwestern area was made clear by the arrangements for the project.