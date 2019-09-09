Volvo plant may anchor Virginia R&D corridor

There are conditions to the package. The state's incentives will be awarded over 10 years as Volvo progresses with new tooling, products and plans. Volvo actually intends to spread its investment over the next six years.

The incentives are also tied to job creation. Volvo employed just over 3,200 workers when discussions began. Employment will have to reach 4,000 for the company to earn the full package, Solomon said.

New River Valley has a history of ups and downs, which is not unusual in the cyclical Class 8 truck segment. The plant laid off 800 workers in 2016 and in December of that year said it would lay off another 500 in 2017. But in January 2017, the company canceled the second round of layoffs.

Two years ago, the company also invested $38 million to build a fetching customer center at the plant, complete with a 1.1-mile Customer Experience Track to showcase its products.

But this summer's announcement of the $400 million investment and 777 additional jobs came just one day after the local press reported that Volvo was again preparing for more layoffs as the U.S. commercial truck market softened.

Class 8 sales are a barometer of the general economy, and the past two years have been robust. Last year brought record North American sales of 490,000 vehicles, according to ACT Research, which tracks the market. But sales have again plummeted in recent months amid U.S. economic worries. According to ACT, the four largest North American Class 8 producers, including Volvo, saw a nearly 70 percent collective drop in June and an 80 percent drop in July.