Volvo halts production at Swedish plant on chips shortage

STOCKHOLM -- Volvo Cars will temporarily stop production at its Swedish plant in Gothenburg due to the shortage of semiconductor chips.

"Production at Torslanda will be paused temporarily from this evening due to a material shortage linked with the semiconductor issue," Volvo said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The automaker said output will restart "as soon as possible, at the latest before next week."

In June, Volvo halted production at its Belgian plant in Ghent for a week.

A global chip shortage has hit manufacturing, with automakers cutting down on production and electronic device makers struggling to keep up with a pandemic-led surge in demand for phones, TVs and gaming consoles.

Volvo last month reported a return to profit in the first half as demand for electric cars grows.

The company, which is owned by China's Geely Holding, is considering listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange this year.