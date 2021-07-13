Volkswagen temporarily idles production at Tenn. plant after fire

Volkswagen Group said it has shut down production at its assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., due to a fire, but is scheduled to resume work there on Wednesday.

Some employees were treated for smoke inhalation but no one was seriously injured by the fire, which was extinguished shortly after 9 a.m. EDT, a spokesman said Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

VW builds the Passat sedan, and Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport crossovers at the plant, which employs about 3,800 people. The spokesman did not disclose how much volume was lost due to the shutdown.