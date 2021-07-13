Volkswagen temporarily idles production at Tenn. plant after fire

Some employees were treated for smoke inhalation, but nobody seriously injured

BEN KLAYMAN
Reuters

Volkswagen Group said it has shut down production at its assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tenn., due to a fire, but is scheduled to resume work there on Wednesday.

Some employees were treated for smoke inhalation but no one was seriously injured by the fire, which was extinguished shortly after 9 a.m. EDT, a spokesman said Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

VW builds the Passat sedan, and Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport crossovers at the plant, which employs about 3,800 people. The spokesman did not disclose how much volume was lost due to the shutdown.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Pace of new factory cuts slows
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Pace of new factory cuts slows
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Pace of new factory cuts slows
Silao
Mexico, U.S. agree GM Silao union vote will be held by Aug. 20
Stellantis flag web_0.jpg
Stellantis will build battery plant at Italian engine factory
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-12-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive