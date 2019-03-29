Volkswagen, Siemens partner on Amazon cloud tech

BERLIN -- Volkswagen Group selected Siemens as its integration partner to help connect its 122 global plants to Amazon's cloud in an effort to raise efficiency in production, the two German companies said.

"Siemens will play a key role in ensuring that machinery and equipment of different manufacturers at the 122 Volkswagen plants are networked efficiently in the cloud," VW said in a statement, without giving financial terms.

VW on Wednesday said it teamed up with Amazon Web Services to link up and integrate data from plants, machines and systems, as a way to improve and standardize its production systems and processes.

For Siemens, VW is an important, high-profile customer for its MindSphere internet of things platform, the core of its Digital Factory division.