Virus lockdowns hit European auto production

The coronavirus emergency is disrupting Europe's automotive industry, forcing plants to close or reduce production.

Here is an overview of how production is being affected in key auto-producing countries.

Germany

Ford has reduced production at its plant in Saarlouis from a two-shift to a one-shift operation, a company spokesperson told Automobilwoche, a sister publication of Automotive News Europe. About 1,000 of the factory's employees commute from France every day and this might not be possible to sustain, the company said.

Ford's factory in Cologne is largely running normally for the time being, a plant spokesman told Automobilwoche.

PSA Group will close its European factories until March 27, it said in a statement. This affects subsidiary Opel's factories in Eisenach and Ruesselsheim, which will halt production starting on Tuesday.

Opel has asked hundreds of administrative staff at its Ruesselsheim headquarters to work from home after a worker tested positive for coronavirus. Production at the Ruesselsheim headquarters has not been affected, a company spokesman told the German press.

Volkswagen sent home five workers at its Kassel components factory after an employee was tested positive for the virus.

Two employees at the automaker's Wolfsburg factory are quarantined at home after they tested positive following private trips. They had not yet returned to work and were not in contact with colleagues, so no further action was necessary, VW told the German press.

France

PSA's Europewide plant shutdown means its factory in Mulhouse, France, will close on Monday. Factories in Poissy, Rennes and Sochaux will halt production on Tuesday. PSA's plant in Hordain will follow on Wednesday.

Renault is working on different scenarios to adapt its factories to the absenteeism rates caused by the coronavirus epidemic, Reuters reported on Monday. The scenarios include lower production rates, a reduction in the number of teams or greater use of temporary workers, a company spokeswoman said.

Renault’s French plants are continuing to operate with the exception of the Flins site, which was shut down due to a supply failure from a European supplier not related to the coronavirus.

Italy

Fiat Chrysler is halting production through March 27 at its Italian plants.

Ferrari has closed its two plants in Italy until March 27, citing an emerging shortage of parts.

Lamborghini has closed its plant near Bologna until March 25.

Brakes maker Brembo is suspending production at its four Italian plants. Magneti Marelli suspended production for 3 days.

Spain

Volkswagen stopped production on Monday for a week at its plant in Pamplona, reports said. The factory builds the VW Polo and T-Cross models.

Ford has closed its plant in Valencia until Monday, March 23 after three employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Seat's plant near Barcelona could be stopped for up to six weeks due to production and logistics problems.

Renault's plants in Palencia and Valladolid halted production for two days on Monday due to a lack of components.

Nissan's two Barcelona plants stopped work on Friday after a wheels supplier was affected by a lockdown in the nearby town of Odena because of a coronavirus outbreak there. The stoppage would last at least until Monday, a company spokesman said.

PSA's plant in Madrid will close on Monday and its factory in Vigo will stop production on Wednesday.

Slovakia

Volkswagen Group is suspending production a plant in Bratislava. The factory builds the Porsche Cayenne, VW Touareg and Audi Q7 large SUVs, along with the VW Up, Skoda Citigo and Seat Mii minicars, and axles and floor platforms for the Bentley Bentayga.

PSA will stop output in Trnava starting on Thursday.

Jaguar Land Rover said its plant in Slovakia was operating normally.

Czech Republic

Unions at Skoda's and Hyundai's Czech factories have called for a 14-day quarantine for employees, which would halt production for that time, news agency CTK reported on Monday.



Portugal

Volkswagen's Autoeuropa plant near Lisbon has reduced its daily output by 16 percent because of a shortage of workers. Seven of Autoeuropa's 5,536 workers have been placed in isolation because of exposure to the coronavirus.

PSA will shutdown its plant in Mangualde starting on Wednesday.



Poland

Fiat has closed its Tychy plant until March 27.

PSA's factory in Gliwice, Poland, will halt production on Tuesday.



Sweden

Volvo said its Swedish plants are not affected by the coronavirus at this point.



Serbia

Fiat has closed its Kragujevac plant until March 27.



Belgium

Volvo said its Ghent plant is not affected by the coronavirus at this point.

Audi said it was struggling to keep production running at its plant in Brussels, Belgium, because some workers had downed tools over concerns they were exposing themselves to the virus. The topic of how to protect employees was now the subject of discussions between management and unions, the carmaker said.

UK

PSA will stop production at its Vauxhall factory in Ellesmere Port on Tuesday while output will halt in Luton on Thursday.



