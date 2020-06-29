Virus deaths leave voids on factory floors

His wife of 23 years, Renaye, thought her husband worked too much, and she would get annoyed by it. She only learned of his daily greeting routine after his death. It didn't surprise her.

"I knew he was a leader at the plant," Renaye Seldon, 51, told Automotive News. "They told me how much his presence was going to be missed because of that."

The assembly lines at Warren Truck and most other U.S. auto plants started back up in mid-May with a plethora of safety precautions. But they have to go on without Lorenzo Seldon and more than two dozen other UAW members who died of COVID-19.

Another Warren Truck worker, Catherine Bright Pace, used to bring in homemade cakes. She died March 27.

Tommy Hammonds, a team leader at a Mopar distribution center a few miles away, loved his job. He hardly ever missed work and put in overtime whenever he could. The 54-year-old died March 29.

It's not clear whether any of those who died became infected at work before production was halted in March, but the UAW said it didn't know of any members who caught the coronavirus and died since the plants reopened. Safety measures aimed at preventing outbreaks include mandatory face masks, daily health screenings and temperature checks, and plexiglass partitions on break room tables.