VinFast recalls a third of its sold EVs to replace sensors

HANOI -- Vietnam's VinFast will recall 730 of its model VF e34 electric cars, which are available only on the domestic market, to make checks and replace their side crash sensors.

VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup and has sold 2,208 EVs in total since its launch late last year.

"The side crash sensor of the airbag system equipped with the VF e34 model is likely to encounter an incompatibility error with the airbag controller... and therefore may send an incorrect signal to the controller," VinFast said in a statement.