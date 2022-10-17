VinFast recalls a third of its sold EVs to replace sensors

VinFast is recalling a third of the EVs it has already sold to replace side crash sensors.

Reuters
REUTERS

Production at VinFast's plant in Haiphong province, Vietnam, is pictured.

HANOI -- Vietnam's VinFast will recall 730 of its model VF e34 electric cars, which are available only on the domestic market, to make checks and replace their side crash sensors.

VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup and has sold 2,208 EVs in total since its launch late last year.

"The side crash sensor of the airbag system equipped with the VF e34 model is likely to encounter an incompatibility error with the airbag controller... and therefore may send an incorrect signal to the controller," VinFast said in a statement.

The company said it has not recorded any breakdowns or complaints from customers about the sensor errors.

VinFast, which ceased gasoline-powered car production in August, is gearing up to expand in the U.S. market, where it hopes to compete with legacy automakers and deliver its first batch of 5,000 full-electric crossovers in November.

The company has registered almost 65,000 reservations globally, and it expects to sell 750,000 EVs per year by 2026, starting with the VF8 and VF9 electric crossovers.

In March, VinFast said it would build a production plant in North Carolina with an initial projected capacity of 150,000 EVs a year. It tapped banks in July to raise least $4 billion in funding for the project.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Automakers begin cutting 2023 production
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Automakers begin cutting 2023 production
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Automakers begin cutting 2023 production
JAKSONVILLE_FORD_PLANT-MAIN_i.jpg
Florida Ford plant has a date with the wrecking ball
U.S. vehicle inventories at highest point since June 2021
U.S. vehicle inventories at highest point since June 2021
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-17-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-10-22
Read the issue
See our archive