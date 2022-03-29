VinFast poised to build major assembly plant in N.C.

Vietnamese startup VinFast is moving ahead with a U.S. manufacturing plan — and thinking big.

According to a report from the News & Observer, VinFast plans to ultimately spend more than $4 billion to open an assembly plant in North Carolina that will create about 7,500 jobs by 2027. The initial investment will be $2 billion, according to a statement issued by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

The company eventually plans to build 200,000 or more vehicles a year at the North Carolina plant, which the newspaper said will be located on a 2,150-acre site in Moncure, N.C., a 30-minute drive south of Raleigh.

The automaker has not begun selling vehicles in the U.S. yet.

“North Carolina’s strong commitments in building a clean energy economy, fighting climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in transportation make it an ideal location for VinFast to develop its premium, smart and environmentally friendly EVs.” VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy said in the governor's statement.

“Having a production facility right in the market will help VinFast to proactively manage its supply chain, maintain stabilized prices and shorten product supply time, making VinFast’s EVs more accessible to customers, contributing to the realization of local environmental improvement goals.”

The CEO added: “We have started the design and are rushing to finalize the factory construction plan and target to start production from July 2024."

The Tar Heel State is the latest southeastern U.S. state to draw significant investments from the rapidly-electrifying auto industry. Earlier this year, EV startup Rivian Automotive Inc. announced plans for a $5 billion truck plant near Atlanta.

Ford Motor Co. said it will build next-generation electric F-Series pickups and advanced batteries at an enormous new "mega campus" in Tennessee.

And in Alabama, Mercedes is set to begin EV production at its 6 million-square-foot U.S. assembly plant, supplied by a new battery pack plant near its Vance, Ala., assembly operations.