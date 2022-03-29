EV startup VinFast to build $2B plant in N. Carolina

Vietnamese automaker VinFast will build an electric vehicle assembly plant and a battery manufacturing facility in Chatham County, N.C, with an initial $2 billion investment.

VinFast, which opened its U.S. headquarters in Los Angeles last year, intends to move rapidly into the North America EV market with the VF 8 and VF 9 crossovers currently available for order.

VinFast and North Carolina officials signed a memorandum of understanding as the initial step to establishing the Vietnamese automaker's first North American plant, VinFast said in statement Tuesday.

"Having a production facility right in the market will help VinFast to proactively manage its supply chain, maintain stabilized prices and shorten product supply time, making VinFast's EVs more accessible to customers," VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy said in the statement.

Construction on the factory's first phase will start later this year once a permit is granted, VinFast said. Vehicle output is expected to start in July 2024. Among the vehicles set to be produced in North Carolina are the two-row VF 8 and the three-row VF 9, the automaker said, with initial capacity at 150,000 per year.