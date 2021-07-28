U.S. Rep Dingell pushes bill to ease chip shortage

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell introduced a bill Wednesday to address the ongoing microchip shortage that has disrupted auto production worldwide.
The bill — referred to as the Mature Technology Node Resiliency and Manufacturing Act — would approve $2 billion in funding for 2022 to support the production of mature semiconductor technology, which the auto industry relies on.
"The chip shortage is hurting the auto industry, union workers and our nation's competitiveness by the hour," the Michigan Democrat said in a statement. "Within the last few months, many auto plants in the U.S. have shut down for lack of parts, workers are struggling to make ends meet or are being laid off, car prices are skyrocketing and consumers are feeling the impact."