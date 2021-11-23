U.S. automakers will extend mask requirements at plants

The Detroit 3 automakers said Tuesday they will extend requirements for workers to wear masks at work sites but are not requiring unionized workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

General Motors, Ford Motor Co., Chrysler-parent Stellantis and the UAW in a joint statement agreed union auto workers will voluntarily be asked to report vaccination status. Last week, Stellantis said it would require all of its 14,000 U.S. salaried non-union employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 5.

"In addition to encouraging members to disclose their vaccination status, the (Detroit 3 and UAW) Task Force continues to urge all members, coworkers, and their families to get vaccinated and get booster vaccinations against COVID-19, while understanding that there are personal reasons that may prevent some members from being vaccinated, such as health issues or religious beliefs," the joint statement said.

"After reviewing the status of CDC and OSHA guidelines, the Task Force also decided it is in the best interest of worker safety to continue masks in all worksites at this time."