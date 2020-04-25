U.S. automakers eye China's pickup market

But China's pickup volumes have a long way to go before they reach U.S. levels. U.S. pickup sales climbed 6 percent last year to 3.1 million, accounting for 18.2 percent of all new vehicles sold. In comparison, China pickup sales decreased 4.7 percent to around 452,000, in an overall market down 8.2 percent for its second-straight year of contraction.

Kang forecasts China pickup sales to decline to 390,847 in 2020, due partly to the pandemic.

Pickup sales are supported by a gradual loosening of restrictions on driving the trucks in cities. Regulators have eased up, partly in an effort to fan sales amid the market slump. Demand is considered still largely untapped and primed for long-term growth.

Other big domestic players include Jiangling Motors Corp., Jiangxi Isuzu Motors Co., Zhengzhou Nissan Automobile Co. and Jianghuai Automobile Co. But late last year, Ford told Reuters it might consider local production of pickups, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it planned to someday sell the Jeep Gladiator in China.

So far, Nissan Motor Co. is the only foreign automaker that has localized pickup production. It makes the Nissan Navara gasoline pickup at its joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group.

If U.S. brands dig deeper into the Chinese pickup market, they may have to downsize a bit. While full-size pickups are booming business in the U.S., Chinese customers demand something smaller. The Great Wall P, for instance, is closer in size to the Ford Ranger midsize pickup.

In introducing the P, Great Wall said it will go to "markets worldwide and compete with international mainstream pickup brands."

The company's ultimate target, it says, is to become one of the world's top three pickup brands.

The truck's new assembly plant boasts an advanced digital logistics network, complete automation of its welding workshop, an army of robots in the paint shop and a fleet of automated guided vehicles to deliver parts for final assembly. Great Wall said the factory "will support the globalization strategy of Great Wall Motors based on its industry-leading intelligent manufacturing level and promote 'Chinese power' to change the world."