Unifor won't 'throw in the towel' on GM Canada plant, despite end of production

More than 2,000 workers at Oshawa have built Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Impala sedans alongside final assembly of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

Roughly 2,300 people will lose their jobs, though about 300 will remain to get an aftermarket-parts operation going at the factory. A test track is also being built on the site, allowing GM’s Canadian engineers to test new safety systems and autonomous-vehicle technology. Oshawa, then, could be seen as a microcosm of the Canadian auto industry as a whole. As manufacturing comes into question, engineering and r&d appear to be stepping into its place. That, in turn, could lead to new opportunities and jobs in Canada as automakers spend money developing new technologies.

Jobs gone for good

But the fact remains that about 2,300 workers will lose their jobs as auto assembly ceases in Oshawa, where GM once employed more than 23,000 people. Another 2,000 workers at parts plants represented by Unifor also will lose their jobs, the union said, and it appears unlikely that those jobs will return.

“I think that Canada is going to continue to see a whirling out of its vehicle-assembly sector, and we will fall down to about 10 percent or less of North American vehicle production,” said industry analyst Dennis DesRosiers.

At its peak, Canada accounted for about 18 percent, he said.

David Paterson, GM Canada vice-president of corporate and environmental affairs, said Oshawa Assembly had ended sedan production by November but was continuing final assembly of pickups at a fast pace into mid-December. The plant was operating on weekends to make up for lost production during the recent 40-day UAW strike in the United States, which halted production at Oshawa. GM said the plant was expected to end assembly operations the week of Dec. 16.

Paterson said work was already being done to prepare the plant for its new business supplying parts for GM vehicles that are out of production, including the XTS and Impala sedans the Oshawa plant used to make. GM has said it has plans to expand the parts operation to other models and could even take on business from suppliers.

”It’s proving to be a real asset for General Motors to have this capability,” Paterson said.

Holding out hope

Unifor President Jerry Dias holds out hope that the plant could eventually receive a new product mandate and that it could one day build vehicles again. GM and Unifor will negotiate a new contract for workers at Oshawa during 2020 bargaining, which could prove to be contentious after the union’s months-long campaign in late 2018 an early 2019 to get GM to reverse course on ending Oshawa vehicle assembly

“Do I look like the type of guy that throws in the towel on investment? Our frustration level hasn’t changed,” Dias said. “GM, frankly, doesn’t need another dust-up; and frankly, neither do we. I want a solution. I don’t want to fight.

“There has to be a meeting of the minds here, and the meeting of the minds can’t include the status quo.”

Dias took to Twitter to deliver a message about the future on the day the plant officially stopped production.

"There's always hope we'll have another vehicle to assemble in that plant," Dias said. "We haven't thrown in the towel."