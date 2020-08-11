Unifor has 'hands full' as Detroit 3 talks begin

Labor negotiations between Unifor and the Detroit 3 formally begin in Toronto on Wednesday, kicking off a round of talks that could prove pivotal to the future of Canada’s shrinking automotive assembly base.

“We’ve got our hands full with all of them,” Unifor President Jerry Dias told Automotive News Canada this week, ahead of the negotiations.

Union officials are scheduled to meet with executives from the Detroit companies at a downtown Toronto hotel beginning Wednesday morning. While Unifor leaders will exchange their demands with the automakers, the traditional handshakes between executives and union brass will not take place due to COVID-19 health concerns.

“It’ll be my opportunity to tell them exactly what’s on my mind and how I expect negotiations to proceed and what my drop-dead positions are,” Dias said.

Contracts between Unifor, which represents about 20,000 workers in this round of negotiations, and the Detroit automakers expire on Sept. 21. Dias has said the union will push for product commitments from the companies at each of their Canadian plants, particularly at Ford Motor Co.’s Oakville assembly plant and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ facilities in Brampton and Windsor. (GM’s sole Canadian assembly plant, in Ingersoll, Ontario, is on a separate contract that ends in 2021.)