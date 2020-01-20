For Unifor, hard fight got harder

DETROIT — Increased spending on U.S. production by the Detroit 3, as dictated by the labor contracts they signed last fall, is good news for the UAW, but it puts the Canadian auto union in a tougher position going into its own negotiations this year.

Detroit 3 production in Canada is expected to fall 27 percent between now and 2023, when the new UAW contracts expire, according to data released last week by the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Mich. By contrast, the companies are expected to build 11 percent fewer vehicles in Mexico and 5 percent more in the U.S. over the same period.

That could make for difficult bargaining this fall for the Canadian union, Unifor, which has fiercely resisted the slow erosion of auto manufacturing jobs.

"They're going to be looking for guarantees of product, and there's not much left to guarantee," said Art Schwartz, a labor consultant and former GM negotiator. "Oshawa is going away; it's not coming back. That leaves a grand total of four assembly plants for the Detroit 3. That's it. [Unifor's] going to try and protect what they have."

Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research, said even if the union can't secure significant product, leaders will push hard for its members to get raises.

One thing Unifor officials are not likely to pursue: profit-sharing payments. The Canadian union has long favored lump-sum bonuses in lieu of tying compensation to the fate of the automakers.

Even if the companies were to consider such an approach, analysts predict that profits in the coming years could decline, meaning profit-sharing payments would be lower.

"The time to have ridden this roller coaster to the top was 2009," Dziczek said.

The UAW contracts will make hourly labor costs at the Detroit 3 "rise steadily" over the next four years, the center said in a new analysis of the pacts last week.

Sharp rise at FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will see the sharpest rise, the center estimates, from $55 per hour to $66 in 2023. General Motors' hourly labor cost is projected to rise from $63 an hour to $71, while Ford Motor Co.'s cost jumps from $61 an hour to $69.

The companies' hourly labor costs include wages, profit-sharing payments, bonuses, health insurance, pension contributions and other factors. It's a weighted average across the entire unionized work force, including top-wage legacy workers and lesser-paid in-progression and temporary workers.

By comparison, Dziczek said, the labor costs for the nonunion transplant automakers would rise about $2 per hour through 2023. Coming into last year's negotiations, the Detroit 3 had a labor-cost disadvantage of $5 to $13 compared to their foreign rivals.

Labor experts say the increase was to be expected, despite the automakers' goals heading into negotiations.

"When the companies are doing well, it makes no sense to expect labor costs aren't going to go up," Schwartz said. "Anyone who went into this thinking the labor cost would stay the same or go down was dreaming."

Everyone wins?

Dziczek said both sides could take credit for wins in bargaining, which took roughly three months from the date the prior deals expired and included a 40-day national strike against GM.

Ford and GM won the ability to close some plants, while all three were able to focus most of the benefits into lump-sum payments.

The UAW maintained job security, kept health care costs the same, added investment in the U.S. and won a pathway for temps to gain permanent status.

All told, the Detroit 3 vowed to invest $23 billion in the U.S., roughly 10 percent more than they committed in the 2015 pacts.

"The UAW came into it looking for guarantees and certainty," she said, "and they didn't lose anything."

