Unifor engaged in 'unlawful strikes' in GM protest, labor board rules

Canada's Unifor union engaged in “unlawful strikes” when its members walked off the job at General Motors’ Oshawa Assembly plant and two suppliers earlier this year, the Ontario Labour Relations Board has ruled.

Chari Bernard Fishbein also ruled the union must not conduct any further similar job actions in its protest against the automaker’s decision to end production at the Oshawa facility after 2019.

Union members at the GM factory demonstrated on Nov. 26 when the company announced the closure — they also sat down in protest on Jan. 8 and 9. Workers walked off the job at Inteva Products Jan. 15 and did the same at Lear Corp. Feb. 8, leading GM to briefly stop production in Oshawa.

General Motors Canada filed an application with the board seeking to stop "any further illegal activities" after several job actions by union members following the news that the Oshawa plant was closing.

“Members of Unifor and Locals 222 and 1090 have engaged in unlawful strikes contrary to the [Labour Relations] Act,” Fishbein wrote in his ruling.

He found that Unifor President Jerry Dias, Plant Chairman Greg Moffat and Local 222 President Colin James “authorized, counselled, and encouraged such unlawful strikes contrary to the Act.”

He then said the trio must “cease and desist from engaging in, authorizing or counselling unlawful strikes or engaging in any act that is likely to cause employees at the Inteva, Lear or GM plant [or any other supplier of the GM plant] or any employees having notice of this decision to engage in any unlawful strike.”

Unifor said in its response that it denied any violations of the law and that the cited incidents were discrete and resolved quickly.

The board's order raises the stakes in the ongoing labor dispute because GM can use it in the courts, said David Doorey, a professor of labor law at York University.

"The effect of that is that future illegal strikes could be treated as a contempt of court, which could lead to fines or even imprisonment, although that is rare nowadays," he told The Canadian Press by email.

In issuing the cease-and-desist order, the board recognized the possibility of more strikes ahead in the ongoing protest against GM, said Doorey.

He said Unifor engaged in civil disobedience to fight back, noting that workers have a long history of pushing against legal rules that seek to restrain worker militancy.

Unifor is attempting to get GM to reverse its decision to end production in Oshawa, where the Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Impala cars are assembled daily, on a single shift.

The plant also finishes assembly of outgoing models of the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado trucks, which are shipped to Oshawa from a plant in Indiana. Oshawa produces 450 of the pickups daily over two shifts.

General Motors is halting production of all four models, leaving Oshawa with no product to assemble. Impala production will continue into early 2020 at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

About 2,600 unionized employees will be out of a job, although GM says nearly half are eligible to retire. The automaker is also offering retraining to hundreds more.

Unifor is insisting GM honor the current collective agreement and continue producing vehicles in Oshawa until September 2020. Dias believes that will give the union and automaker enough time to find a solution to keep Oshawa operating long-term. So far, GM says its decision is final.

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.