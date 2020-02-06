Unifor distances itself from FCA-UAW scandal as contract talks loom

TORONTO -- Unifor President Jerry Dias said his union will be unaffected by the ongoing U.S. investigation into the UAW and General Motors’ lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler accusing FCA of labor corruption.

“We have a completely different structure in Canada than they have in the United States,” Dias said. “The problems that they’re having ... are clearly their problems, but they’re not to involve us.”

GM in November filed a racketeering lawsuit against FCA in United States federal court, alleging the automaker engaged in a “multiyear pattern of corruption” that undermined collective bargaining and caused GM “substantial damages.” FCA denies the allegations, calling it a “meritless lawsuit” that it will “vigorously defend against.”

GM claims it suffered billions of dollars in damages and ties the late FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne and former UAW President Dennis Williams to years’ worth of conspiracies. It alleges, among other charges, that FCA essentially bought off top UAW officials to raise GM’s labor costs while lowering FCA’s, making Marchionne’s desired merger of the companies more likely.

The lawsuit, as well as the U.S. Justice Department’s continued investigation into the UAW, comes at a critical time for both FCA and Unifor. FCA is in the midst of a merger with France’s PSA Group, while Unifor will negotiate with FCA, GM and Ford Motor Co. during contract talks in 2020.

Different culture

Dias said FCA never approached him or Unifor with a proposition similar to the one GM alleges FCA agreed to with the UAW. He said FCA would not “even think about” doing so because of the union’s culture.

“The bottom line is we bargain hard,” Dias said. “That’s our history, that’s our background, and that’s who we are. Nobody at any time suggested anything.”

Unifor was formed in 2013 as the Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) union merged with the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada. The CAW split from the UAW in 1985, in part, over disagreements about concessions the American union agreed to in bargaining.

Dias said Unifor’s structure would also prevent such a scheme from taking place in Canada, due to a lack of joint training centers in Canada. U.S. prosecutors since 2017 have accused former UAW officials and FCA executives of embezzling millions of dollars from joint training centers run by the union and automaker.

“It’s not a situation where people on the union side and management side have credit cards from there,” Dias said. “It’s a totally different system.”

Unusual target

GM’s lawsuit alleges that it suffered significant financial damages. It pointed to 2015 bargaining between the Detroit 3 and the UAW as an example, when the union selected FCA as the first of the Detroit 3 automakers to negotiate with, despite the fact that FCA had the weakest financial situation of the three.

The first contract sets a pattern for the other two to follow, so the union has historically picked the strongest automaker most capable of giving workers the best deal.

“When the UAW in 2015 selected Fiat Chrysler to establish the pattern, I have to admit, personally, I thought, ‘Why in the hell are they doing that?’ It was unusual to say the least,” Dias said.

“Here in Canada, we have more Fiat Chrysler members than any of the other Big Three. That would be a less unusual decision for us since that’s where most of our members are employed.

“But still, the objective is, who can you really negotiate the best contract with to establish the framework? And Fiat Chrysler is still sitting at No. 3.”

Al Iacobelli, FCA’s former labor relations chief, is among the former FCA executives named in the lawsuit. Iacobelli, who was sentenced in 2018 to 66 months in prison, retired from FCA ahead of 2015 labor talks with the UAW before being hired by GM.

Iacobelli was at GM while the automaker negotiated its 2016 contract with Unifor. A GM spokesman told Automotive News that the automaker was unaware of any wrongdoing when it hired Iacobelli, who admitted to embezzling more than $1 million.

Kristin Dziczek, vice-president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Mich., said fallout from the FCA-GM lawsuit could be one of many factors at play when the Detroit automakers and Unifor bargain in 2020.

“Is there any fallout from that? Is there a lack of trust in the GM relationship because of Iacobelli’s involvement?”

The lawsuit and the investigation into the UAW figure to be among several outside factors Unifor will deal with during 2020 talks, including the potential ratification of the new North American free-trade agreement, a declining new-vehicle market, the 2020 U.S. presidential election and the merger between FCA and PSA.

But the fact that Unifor bargains after the UAW will likely be the most important factor in determining which product mandates the union might receive, Dziczek said.

“There are a lot of things that are going to be different in 2020 negotiations with Unifor, but going second is always troublesome,” she said. “And being smaller than the UAW, the UAW always sucks up all of the air out of the room, and what’s left is what Unifor can work with.”