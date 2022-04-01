Ukraine war cost German automakers 150K vehicles in March

German automakers lost about 150,000 vehicles from their March production plans because of supply shortages stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to an LMC Automotive estimate.

The German operations of Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW have been among the manufacturers most heavily impacted by the war, which has sent shock waves through the European supply chain.

Germany's automakers are being affected more than others in large part because of the country's proximity to Ukraine and their dependence on it for wire harnesses, cables and other components, said Jeff Schuster, president of global vehicle forecasting at LMC.