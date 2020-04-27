UAW, Unifor voice differing views

"At this point in time, the UAW does not believe the scientific data is conclusive that it is safe to have our members back in the workplace. We have not done enough testing to really understand the threat our members face. We want to make sure the scientific data is supportive and every possible health [protocol] and enhanced protections are in place before UAW members walk into the workplace.

"We are in support of [Michigan] Governor Whitmer extending the Stay at Home order. We strongly suggest to our companies in all sectors that an early May date is too soon and too risky to our members, their families and their communities.

"That said we are happy with the auto companies' response and cooperation on working through the health and safety protocols we will need in the workplace when it is appropriate to restart."