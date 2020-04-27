Leaders of North America's two big auto unions had somewhat different messages Thursday, April 23, about the prospects for resuming production early next month.
UAW, Unifor voice differing views
"At this point in time, the UAW does not believe the scientific data is conclusive that it is safe to have our members back in the workplace. We have not done enough testing to really understand the threat our members face. We want to make sure the scientific data is supportive and every possible health [protocol] and enhanced protections are in place before UAW members walk into the workplace.
"We are in support of [Michigan] Governor Whitmer extending the Stay at Home order. We strongly suggest to our companies in all sectors that an early May date is too soon and too risky to our members, their families and their communities.
"That said we are happy with the auto companies' response and cooperation on working through the health and safety protocols we will need in the workplace when it is appropriate to restart."
"We will give the green light at the end of the day if our local union leadership feels comfortable with that. I'm going to have another call [Friday] with the heads of all of our locals at the auto plants to make sure things are still moving properly. But as of now, we haven't heard this big outcry saying, 'Don't do it; it's too early.' We haven't heard any of that.
"The impact that [Canada has] had has been significant, but we haven't had the types of deaths and realities that they've had to deal with, especially in Michigan. ...
"As of now, we're proceeding [with the proposed timelines]. But that could change at any minute."
The next day, Unifor Local 444 President David Cassidy added that plants aren't yet ready:
"We'll listen to the health experts, not the company. This is about health and safety, not capital or sales."
