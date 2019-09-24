UAW strike drags on amid arrests, supplier cutbacks

Since the strike began Sept. 16, sheriff's deputies have arrested multiple protesters outside the plant, including Local 1853 President Tim Stannard, according to media reports in the area.

According to GM's court complaint, workers have stopped traffic, threatened motorists, placed screws on the road leading into the plant and damaged vehicles going in and out.

An affidavit from security guard Samuel Lamar said workers have stopped and damaged vehicles. A driver who said she was unfamiliar with the area found herself near the plant, where workers dented her SUV and broke two of its windows, the affidavit said.

"The protesters' activities are threatening the public order and are exposing the picketing workers, the non-striking workers accessing the facility, and my own staff to risk of injury," Lamar wrote.

Michael Rayburn, the facility area manager at the plant, said pickets blocked lanes of a road that takes drivers to a day care center. Parents picking up and dropping off their children access the day care center using the same road that continues onto the south entrance of the plant, he said. Starting Sept. 16, Rayburn said he observed pickets blocking all lanes of the road. "I witnessed picketers detaining motorists who were trying to enter daycare to drop off and pick up children," he wrote.

The union says it is committed to conducting all strike-related activities safely and according to law.

"More than 48,000 UAW members, their families, friends, and neighbors are peacefully exercising their right to picket in support of the union’s strike for better wages, quality affordable health care, and job security," the union said in a statement. "And we will continue to work with law enforcement as issues arise."