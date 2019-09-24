UAW strike drags on amid arrests, supplier cutbacks

General Motors assembly workers and their supporters gather to picket outside the General Motors Bowling Green plant in Kentucky.

The UAW's national strike against General Motors is in its ninth day. As negotiators continue meeting in Detroit, workers at GM's assembly plant in Tennessee are under a court order to stop blocking vehicle entrances, and more suppliers heavily dependent on GM are cutting production.

A county court granted GM's request for a temporary restraining order prohibiting workers on picket lines outside the Spring Hill assembly plant from hindering traffic and harassing or destroying the property of GM employees, contractors, passing motorists and the public. The order is effective until Oct. 8.

"We recognize the right of our employees to engage in lawful protests during the strike, but the safety and security of the public and our employees are our highest priority," GM said in a statement. "After dialogue failed to stop the incidents of harassment, violence and vandalism by a few people, we had to take necessary actions to protect everyone involved."

The Spring Hill plant builds the Cadillac XT5 and XT6, GMC Acadia and V-8 engines. It employs about 3,300 hourly workers and 400 salaried workers.

Protesters arrested

Since the strike began Sept. 16, sheriff's deputies have arrested multiple protesters outside the plant, including Local 1853 President Tim Stannard, according to media reports in the area.

According to GM's court complaint, workers have stopped traffic, threatened motorists, placed screws on the road leading into the plant and damaged vehicles going in and out.

An affidavit from security guard Samuel Lamar said workers have stopped and damaged vehicles. A driver who said she was unfamiliar with the area found herself near the plant, where workers dented her SUV and broke two of its windows, the affidavit said.

"The protesters' activities are threatening the public order and are exposing the picketing workers, the non-striking workers accessing the facility, and my own staff to risk of injury," Lamar wrote.

Michael Rayburn, the facility area manager at the plant, said pickets blocked lanes of a road that takes drivers to a day care center. Parents picking up and dropping off their children access the day care center using the same road that continues onto the south entrance of the plant, he said. Starting Sept. 16, Rayburn said he observed pickets blocking all lanes of the road. "I witnessed picketers detaining motorists who were trying to enter daycare to drop off and pick up children," he wrote.

The union says it is committed to conducting all strike-related activities safely and according to law.

"More than 48,000 UAW members, their families, friends, and neighbors are peacefully exercising their right to picket in support of the union’s strike for better wages, quality affordable health care, and job security," the union said in a statement.  "And we will continue to work with law enforcement as issues arise."

Supplier slowdowns

Many GM suppliers are likely making temporary layoffs or at least slowing production, said Daron Gifford, a partner at Plante Moran who specializes in the auto industry.

"There's not a lot of room in the supply chain for variations like this," he said, especially for suppliers that make just-in-time deliveries. "Those guys are down immediately," Gifford said.

Many suppliers want to avoid making unneeded parts, he said, and they lack space to store them.

Magna International has made sporadic, temporary layoffs at about half of its divisions in Canada and the U.S., based on the amount of GM business at each location, a spokeswoman said.

"We are encouraged to see both sides continuing to work towards an agreement," she said.

Rather than layoffs, which are unpaid at Magna, some divisions have offered training during the production slowdown, she said.

"Where necessary, other plants have implemented short-term temporary layoffs on GM-specific programs and lines. We are continuing to monitor the situation and we remain hopeful for a quick resolution," the spokeswoman said.

Nexteer Automotive also warned last week that it would begin temporary layoffs unless the strike was resolved quickly.

