UAW strike drags on amid arrests, supplier cutbacks

The UAW's national strike against General Motors is in its ninth day. As negotiators continue meeting in Detroit, workers at GM's assembly plant in Tennessee are under a court order to stop blocking vehicle entrances, and more suppliers heavily dependent on GM are cutting production.
A county court granted GM's request for a temporary restraining order prohibiting workers on picket lines outside the Spring Hill assembly plant from hindering traffic and harassing or destroying the property of GM employees, contractors, passing motorists and the public. The order is effective until Oct. 8.
"We recognize the right of our employees to engage in lawful protests during the strike, but the safety and security of the public and our employees are our highest priority," GM said in a statement. "After dialogue failed to stop the incidents of harassment, violence and vandalism by a few people, we had to take necessary actions to protect everyone involved."
The Spring Hill plant builds the Cadillac XT5 and XT6, GMC Acadia and V-8 engines. It employs about 3,300 hourly workers and 400 salaried workers.