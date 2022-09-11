Stellantis, UAW reach tentative agreement at engine parts plant after weekend strike

UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada said in the union statement: “The environment in the plant has deteriorated over the years due the company’s decision to save money by not properly maintaining or providing the proper HVAC in the plant. The bargaining committee also fought hard to win dozens of demands that the members had submitted. This agreement will address these and many other issues that will benefit the Local 1166 members.”

UAW Region 2B Director Wayne Blanchard said Local 1166 members "have shown that the membership of the UAW will push back when the company shows little regard for how their employees are treated.”

Neither the UAW nor Stellantis dislosed details about terms of the agreement.

"Stellantis confirms that the company and UAW Local 1166, representing the workers at the Kokomo, Indiana, Casting Plant, have reached a proposed tentative agreement on a new local contract," Stellantis said in a statement. "As the tentative agreement still needs to be ratified by the workforce, we will not comment further."

The Stellantis website said the plant is the largest die-cast facility in the world and makes engines and transmission parts.