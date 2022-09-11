Stellantis, UAW reach tentative agreement at engine parts plant after weekend strike

More than 1,000 union members at Stellantis' castings plant in Kokomo, Ind., went on strike Saturday after contract negotiations broke down, but the union and management reached a tentative agreement on a new local contract early Monday.
Union members remained off the job Monday until ratificaiton votes were completed, a UAW spokeswoman said. A prolonged strike at the operation would likely threaten Stellantis vehicle production in North America.
“The bargaining committee stood strong with the support of the striking UAW Local 1166 members to win an agreement that will correct the poor working conditions,” UAW President Ray Curry said in a statement. “This tentative agreement is a testament to UAW solidarity. Their working conditions will greatly improve, and they have given us all inspiration to fight for justice and respect in our workplaces.”