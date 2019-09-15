UAW says it will strike GM tonight

UAW members from GM contractor Aramark were picketing Sunday at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant. About 850 Aramark workers struck at midnight. They have a separate contract. 

DETROIT -- The UAW on Sunday declared a national strike against General Motors for the first time since 2007 as contentious negotiations over wages and benefits reached a stalemate.

The union said its roughly 46,000 hourly GM members will walk off the line at 11:59 p.m. tonight. 

“This is our last resort,” Terry Dittes, vice president of the UAW-GM department, told reporters following a meeting of the unit's national council. “It represents great sacrifice and great courage on the part of our members and all of us.”

A union spokesman said it was a unanimous vote to strike. There were no indications that negotiations were continuing in the hours leading up to the strike deadline. The spokesman said “there may be discussions” between the two sides while the union strikes, but It’s too early to say for sure. 

GM said in a statement that its offer to the UAW includes more than $7 billion in U.S. investments, higher pay and improved benefits. The offer includes more than 5,400 jobs, the majority of which would be new.

“We presented a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways and it is disappointing that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike at midnight tonight. We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal remains to build a strong future for our employees and our business,” the company said.

GM, without providing details, also said it has solutions for unallocated assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio. GM’s offer also includes investments in eight facilities in four states and an introduction of electric trucks. 

GM's offer to the UAW would allocate an electric truck to the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant and battery cell manufacturing to the Lordstown Complex, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The union said workers currently at their jobs will continue there until picket lines are formed at midnight.

“I want to be clear: this strike is about us,” Ted Krumm, chairman of the union's UAW-GM national negotiations team, told journalists. “It’s about standing up for fair wages, affordable quality health care, our share of profits, and job security. We are strong, we are ready. We don’t take this lightly.”

The union’s previous four-year labor agreement with GM expired Saturday at midnight, but workers were told to continue without a contract under the terms and conditions of the 2015 deal. Units negotiating with Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have extended their contracts while GM talks proceed.

Terry Dittes, vice president of the UAW-GM department, announces the action against GM during a press conference in Detroit.

Roughly 850 UAW-represented janitorial workers at five GM plants in Michigan and Ohio struck at midnight, leading to confusion and frustration as UAW-represented assembly line workers crossed the picket lines of their union colleagues. 

The talks have been further roiled by an ongoing federal corruption probe. UAW President Gary Jones has been implicated in the scandal, according to reports. The union's International Executive Board called an emergency meeting Friday afternoon, but Jones did not resign and it was unclear whether he was asked to.

A union spokesman declined to say whether Vance Pearson, the UAW Region 5 director charged last week in a federal corruption probe, was still on the union's International Executive Board. When pressed further, he said members in Region 5 were being represented by the leaders that were elected. He remains listed as a board member on the UAW website

The spokesman said he would talk only about the workers and their fight for fair wages, affordable health care, share of GM profits, job security and a path to permanent employment for temporary workers.

“I will not deviate from that,” he said. “This union is standing up for our workers.”

While the union struck GM and Chrysler in 2007, the walkouts lasted only a few days. The last prolonged national strikes occurred against GM and Ford in the 1970s. GM workers went on strike for 67 days in 1970, while Ford workers were off the job for 28 days in 1978.

The union has been bracing for a work stoppage for some time. UAW leaders earlier this year announced a 25 percent boost in the strike payments members would get, to $250 a week. That amount is set to rise to $275 in January. 

The weekly strike pay goes into effect on the eighth day of a strike. UAW members would also receive healthcare coverage during a strike.

Workers who are actively on strike get strike benefits, while those idled because of lack of parts during a bottleneck strike would collect unemployment insurance and supplemental unemployment from the company.

SARAH KOMINEK

GM's Detroit-Hamtramck operation is one of the plants that faces an uncertain future in the UAW negotiations with GM.

SARAH KOMINEK

UAW janitors set up this picket outside GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant on Sunday morning. They work for Aramark, which negotiates separately with the UAW.

