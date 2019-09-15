UAW says it will strike GM tonight

DETROIT -- The UAW on Sunday declared a national strike against General Motors for the first time since 2007 as contentious negotiations over wages and benefits reached a stalemate.

The union said its roughly 46,000 hourly GM members will walk off the line at 11:59 p.m. tonight.

“This is our last resort,” Terry Dittes, vice president of the UAW-GM department, told reporters following a meeting of the unit's national council. “It represents great sacrifice and great courage on the part of our members and all of us.”

A union spokesman said it was a unanimous vote to strike. There were no indications that negotiations were continuing in the hours leading up to the strike deadline. The spokesman said “there may be discussions” between the two sides while the union strikes, but It’s too early to say for sure.