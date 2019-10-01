UAW says it rejected GM's latest offer, makes counterproposal

MIKE WAYLAND

Dittes to members: "There are still many important issues that remain unresolved."

DETROIT -- The UAW turned down General Motors' latest labor contract offer, proposed late Monday, because it failed to address the crucial issues UAW members are striking for, the union's top GM negotiator told members Tuesday.

GM's proposal came as negotiations stretched further into the third week.

"This proposal that the Company provided to us on day 15 of the strike did not satisfy your contract demands or needs," Terry Dittes, director of the UAW's GM department, said in a letter to members. "There are still many important issues that remain unresolved."

The offer "came up short" in many key areas, such as health care, wages, temporary employees, skilled trades and job security, Dittes said.

The UAW responded Tuesday with a counterproposal and awaits GM's response, he said.

GM said in a statement that it will "continue to negotiate and exchange proposals, and remain committed to reaching an agreement that builds a stronger future for our employees and our company."

More than 46,000 hourly workers at GM plants have been on strike since Sept. 16 after the automaker and UAW failed to reach a new labor agreement before their previous contract expired. Thousands of other GM workers have been idled in Canada and Mexico, along with thousands more at GM's suppliers.

