UAW says it rejected GM's latest offer, makes counterproposal

DETROIT -- The UAW turned down General Motors' latest labor contract offer, proposed late Monday, because it failed to address the crucial issues UAW members are striking for, the union's top GM negotiator told members Tuesday.

GM's proposal came as negotiations stretched further into the third week.

"This proposal that the Company provided to us on day 15 of the strike did not satisfy your contract demands or needs," Terry Dittes, director of the UAW's GM department, said in a letter to members. "There are still many important issues that remain unresolved."