UAW reaches corruption deal with feds

DETROIT — The U.S. Justice Department has reached a proposed civil settlement with the UAW in the corruption case that involved two of the union's former presidents and numerous other high-ranking officials.

The deal will be revealed Monday afternoon by U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider and UAW President Rory Gamble, according to a news release from Schneider's office. No details were provided ahead of the announcement.

Gamble and Schneider have had a contentious relationship at times. Even after Gamble announced a series of financial reform efforts, Schneider called out the union's current leadership publicly, noting he still wasn't seeing adequate levels of cooperation and that many of the changes didn't go far enough.

In July, they began discussing the possibility of appointing an independent monitor to oversee the union's efforts to root out corruption.

Schneider told Automotive News in August that he would like to implement reforms by the end of the year but that he had received no outside pressure to do so. As an appointee of President Donald Trump, Schneider is likely to be replaced early next year after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.