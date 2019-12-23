UAW locals seek constitutional changes to address corruption

DETROIT -- UAW members at eight union locals in Ohio, New York, Kentucky, Michigan and Illinois voted for a convention to address union corruption, The Detroit News reported Monday.

Most of the eight locals asking for the convention backed a resolution from the Unite All Workers for Democracy movement to amend the UAW constitution. The amendment would require "direct referendum elections" of union leaders and increase financial transparency, Kenneth Larew, a 23-year UAW member who works at General Motors' plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., told the newspaper.

The referendum for direct election of officers has been a source of friction within the UAW for decades.

"The UAW is committed to continuing to make reforms that provide increased controls and policies to protect member dues," UAW spokesman Brian Rothenburg told Automotive News in an emailed statement.

"Issues that require UAW Constitutional change would have to go through the process provided in the Constitution itself. Ultimately the membership body makes these changes under the prescribed process for initiating, reviewing and voting on proposed changes."