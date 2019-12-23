UAW locals seek constitutional changes to address corruption

DETROIT -- UAW members at eight union locals in Ohio, New York, Kentucky, Michigan and Illinois voted for a convention to address union corruption, The Detroit News reported Monday.

Most of the eight locals asking for the convention backed a resolution from the Unite All Workers for Democracy movement to amend the UAW constitution. The amendment would require "direct referendum elections" of union leaders and increase financial transparency, Kenneth Larew, a 23-year UAW member who works at General Motors' plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., told the newspaper.

The referendum for direct election of officers has been a source of friction within the UAW for decades.

"The UAW is committed to continuing to make reforms that provide increased controls and policies to protect member dues," UAW spokesman Brian Rothenburg told Automotive News in an emailed statement.

"Issues that require UAW Constitutional change would have to go through the process provided in the Constitution itself. Ultimately the membership body makes these changes under the prescribed process for initiating, reviewing and voting on proposed changes."

UAW ScandalUAW Scandal timeline and key figures: In charges filed since July 2017, federal prosecutors have revealed that millions of dollars intended to train workers was instead spent by some UAW leaders on assorted luxuries. The charges have exposed fraud within the massive U.S. auto manufacturing union. Will this scandal spread? Here is a timeline and our list of key players.

The ongoing federal corruption probe against UAW and at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has yielded 13 criminal complaints and 11 guilty pleas. Former UAW chiefs Dennis Williams and Gary Jones have been implicated in the investigation, but neither has been charged with a crime.

Rory Gamble was elected the union's new president earlier this month after Jones resigned. He will serve one term.

Gamble is tasked with reforming the union in hopes of avoiding a federal racketeering complaint that could result in federal oversight of the union, as occurred with the Teamsters union in 1989. Further complicating matters is a broad racketeering lawsuit filed by GM against FCA, alleging late Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne bought the union's leadership with bribes earlier this decade to gain competitive advantages over GM.

Larew told The News: "We need to show the public we the members are doing everything we can to right the ship. ... We need to make a strong push now that we, the members of the union, are not going to stand for this. The only way to correct it is to make those leaders directly accountable to the people on the floor."

