UAW, green lobby sue Postal Service over ICE delivery vehicle purchase plans

WASHINGTON -- The UAW and several U.S. environmental groups on Thursday filed suits seeking to block the U.S. Postal Service plan to buy mostly gas-powered next-generation delivery vehicles, arguing it failed to comply with environmental regulations.
CleanAirNow, the Center for Biological Diversity, and Sierra Club challenged USPS's plan in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, while the UAW and the Natural Resources Defense Council said they had filed a separate challenge on similar legal grounds.
The White House and Environmental Protection Agency have also asked USPS to reconsider as have many Democrats in Congress.