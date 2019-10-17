UAW-GM terms released; no decision yet on strike

UAW members picketed GM's headquarters in Detroit on Thursday morning as union officials met to decide whether or not to end the 32-day strike. 

DETROIT — The UAW’s tentative agreement with General Motors would give full-time hourly workers a signing bonus of $11,000, provide wage or lump-sum pay increases of at least 3 percent annually and allow new hires to reach top wages in four years instead of eight, according to a summary of the deal provided by the union.

The four-year contract, if ratified, would result in all current workers earning at least $32.32 an hour by September 2023. Temporary workers would have a path to becoming full-time employees, the summary said.

Profit-sharing payouts would no longer be capped at $12,000 annually, though the formula for calculating them would not change. Health care coverage also is unchanged.

GM also will contribute $1,000 to the pensions of workers hired prior to 2007 who still are eligible for that benefit and is offering $60,000 bonuses to up to 2,060 workers eligible for retirement who leave the company in January or February. 

No more training center

Part of the agreement also includes dissolving the union and automaker’s jointly-run training center. The building that houses the UAW-GM training center in Detroit "will be sold and the company will provide a building for joint activities and training. Funds remaining from dissolving the (training center) and building sale will be used for going forward joint activities," the union memo said. Automotive News reported on Oct. 4 that the dismantling of the training center was among the issues at the bargaining table. 

The UAW’s GM council, comprised of presidents and plant chairmen from around the country, was meeting Thursday morning in Detroit to vote on whether to recommend the deal to the full membership for approval. The council also is deciding whether to end the strike against GM, now in its 32nd day, or to keep workers on picket lines until the agreement is ratified.

Highlights

Some details in the tentative UAW-GM agreement

  • GM commits to invest $9 billion in U.S. plants over the length of the contract.
  • Lordstown Assembly in Ohio and transmission plants in Michigan and Maryland will be closed permanently.
  • Although not in the contract, GM says it remains committed to creating jobs in Ohio, including 1,000 jobs at a new battery cell plant in northeast Ohio.
  • GM commits to build its future electric pickup at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant.
  • GM will hire temporary workers to full-time positions after they log three years with the company.
  • Entry-level full-time workers will have a 4-year grow-in to top wages. The current grow-in period is 8 years.
  • The cap on profit sharing, which now maxes out at $12,000 now, will be lifted. How profit sharing is calculated will not change.
  • GM commits to create or retain 9,000 UAW jobs over the length of the contract. Most of those jobs will be newly-created.
  • UAW members will receive 3 percent pay raises in the second and fourth year of the four-year pact, and 4 percent lump sum payments in the first and third year.
  • GM will disperse an $11,000 ratification bonus to every full-time worker, and a $4,500 bonus to temporary workers.
  • Health-care benefits, which include a 3 percent cost-share for UAW members, remain unchanged.
  • The jointly-run training center will be dissolved, and GM will provide a new location for training and joint activities.
  • GM will contribute $1,000 to the pensions of workers hired before 2007 who are still eligible for that benefit.
  • GM will offer $60,000 bonuses to up to 2,060 workers eligible for retirement who leave the company in January or February.

GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which was scheduled to end production in January, will remain open, the contract summary said.

But Lordstown Assembly in Ohio and transmission plants in Michigan and Maryland will be closed permanently. Workers from those plants will be offered several options for retirement bonuses, early retirement or buyouts of up to $75,000 and will not have to repay any relocation assistance they already have received. 

GM, in an emailed statement, said it remains committed to creating jobs in Ohio. The automaker said it would bring battery cell manufacturing operations to northeast Ohio, creating 1,000 new jobs. It also said it will move ahead with the sale of the Lordstown complex to Lordstown Motors Corp., a new company affiliated with Ohio-based Workhorse Group that "plans to build electric pickups for commercial fleet customers" and create 400 jobs at the site initially. 

"These two initiatives are not covered under the proposed tentative agreement reached between the parties," the GM statement said.

GM said other Ohio initiatives announced in May for operations in Parma, Toledo and Daytona "remain on track" and are expected to create more than 450 jobs. 

A group of Lordstown workers chanted to UAW leaders as they entered the meeting, “Lordstown matters. Invest in Lordstown.”

The workers were “short-changed” when GM idled the plant, said Missy Eckenrode, who was transferred to Wentzville Assembly in Missouri.

“They should allocate a product and keep products in the USA. We want to keep our jobs in our hometown where we've had lives,” she said.

Advanced technology agreement

The UAW and GM also agreed to establish a national committee on advanced technology to “discuss the impact of future technologies on UAW members and address instances where bargaining unit work has shifted out of the unit due to new manufacturing processes,” according to the contract highlights.

The committee will tour GM’s tech centers to learn about the company’s long-term manufacturing vision, review upcoming electric and autonomous vehicles, review GM’s plans for new technology at UAW facilities and ensure that UAW members are properly trained before vehicle launches.

In April, GM CEO Mary Barra said the automaker would build an electric full-size pickup. The company has said it plans to invest $8 billion to build electric and self-driving vehicles.

The union also said General Motors Components Holdings employees can now earn up to $22.50 after 96 months of work, up from $19.86 top wages now. 
The GMCH subsidiary was created in 2009. Employees typically do work that had been previously done by suppliers and are paid a lower wage than traditional full-time workers. 

Nick Bunkley contributed to this report.

