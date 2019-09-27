UAW-GM strike dings suppliers as talks continue

DETROIT -- Twelve days in, the UAW's strike against General Motors is rippling through the supply chain.

At least a handful of GM suppliers have temporarily laid off workers and slowed production as a result of the strike.

The strike has cost UAW members, workers at parts suppliers, and small businesses that provide products and services to GM a combined $266 million in direct earnings, according to the Anderson Economic Group in East Lansing, Mich. "These impacts grow larger each day as the effects of the strike spread across the nation's automotive manufacturing supply chain," the firm said in a statement.

Multiple suppliers told Automotive News that they could not discuss scheduling of production for GM under the terms and conditions of their contracts.

More than 46,000 hourly workers at GM plants have been on strike since Sept. 16 as the automaker and UAW leaders negotiate a national labor contract covering wages, benefits and job security.

About 1,200 to 1,300 employees at three supplier plants that provide parts to GM's Flint Assembly plant in Michigan have been laid off due to the strike, said Duane Ballard, financial secretary for UAW Local 659.

Ballard said Lear Corp.'s Flint plant has been idled since the strike began, affecting about 600 workers. The plant makes seats for Flint Assembly, which builds heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. A Lear spokeswoman declined to comment.

Ballard said 300 employees from Universal Dedicated, a company that sequences parts for Flint Assembly, and 300 to 400 workers at Android Industries, which makes center consoles for the plant, also have been laid off. Representative from the two companies could not be reached for comment.

American Axle CEO David Dauch expects a dip in revenue because of the strike and has begun laying off workers at the company's largest U.S. driveline facility in Three Rivers, Mich., according to Bloomberg. GM business accounts for 39 percent of American Axle's revenue.

"We're continuing to run the majority of our operations, although we do have some people that we're putting on temporary layoffs" at the Three Rivers plant, Dauch told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

American Axle workers are struggling to pay their bills during the layoffs this week, they told TV station WWMT in Kalamazoo, Mich.

"GM is on strike, and they did that by choice. But people at American Axle and other places, it's not by choice, it's been forced upon them," a worker at the plant told the station. "They need to just come to an agreement."

About 300 workers also have been laid off at an Android Industries operation that supplies GM's crossover plant in Delta Township, Mich., near Lansing, said Jake Jacobson, chairman of the Avancez/Android Industries unit at UAW Local 652 in Lansing.

"My whole membership has been laid off since the strike" began, he told Automotive News on Friday.

The Lansing Android Industries plant assembles cockpits and headliners for the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse, Jacobson said.

Jacobson said several other U.S. Android Industries plants that supply GM have been impacted by the strike and also are on layoff.

Jacobson said his members are eligible for state unemployment benefits while on layoff as long as they meet state requirements. He said it's been tough not knowing how long the strike will last.

"We support whatever the UAW negotiators are doing," he said, adding that while it's painful, "in the long run, it's going to be better for everyone."

ZF North America has adjusted production schedules, spokesman Tony Sapienza said, adding that the impact on its business is less severe than at other suppliers because of its diverse customer base. "We hope that both sides come to an agreement soon," Sapienza told Automotive News.