UAW to get independent monitor in deal with feds

Nick Bunkley and Michael Martinez

DETROIT — The UAW will avoid a government takeover under a deal struck with the U.S. Justice Department that will put the union under the oversight of an independent monitor for six years and allow members to change the way leaders are elected.

The union will pay $1.5 million to resolve tax issues related to the scandal and already has contributed $15 million toward worker training to make up for money stolen by corrupt former leaders. However, prosecutors will not levy additional fines or file racketeering charges against the union.

“The UAW does not have a problem with organized crime,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said at a news conference Monday.

The deal could allow UAW members to directly elect the president and vice presidents for the first time in the union’s history. A secret-ballot referendum will determine whether to end the longtime practice of having the union’s administrative caucus choose a new slate of leaders every four years.

"The men and women of the union, they get to decide, and rightly so,” UAW President Rory Gamble said.

Schneider praised Gamble for showing “poise and leadership” in working to root out corruption and bring “genuine reform to the union.” He said Gamble, contrary to some media reports, was not a target of the federal investigation.
 

UAW ScandalUAW Scandal timeline and key figures: In charges filed since July 2017, federal prosecutors have revealed that millions of dollars intended to train workers was instead spent by some UAW leaders on assorted luxuries. The charges have exposed fraud within the massive U.S. auto manufacturing union. Will this scandal spread? Here is a timeline and our list of key players.

Gamble, who succeeded Gary Jones as president in late 2019, said the union has worked to find and remove corrupt officials within the union. Jones and his predecessor, Dennis Williams, are among the 15 people who have been charged in connection with the scandal, but Gamble said there are others who have been expelled beyond those who have been criminally prosecuted.

“We all have a shared goal of making the UAW a shining example of what a labor union can be,” Gamble said. “We are committed to making the monitor’s job very boring.”

Mercedes Ala. plant to build 2 EVs as part of global push
