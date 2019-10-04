UAW-FCA talks progress while waiting for GM deal

DETROIT — The head of the UAW's Fiat Chrysler Automobiles department said Friday that the two sides continue to make progress as they wait for a tentative deal with General Motors after which to pattern their own agreement.

Cindy Estrada, the UAW-FCA vice president, encouraged members to support union workers who have been on strike for the past 19 days. She said her team continues to meet daily with FCA at the subcommittee level.

"Some of the committees are close to completing to the point where the only issues left are economic or patterned that will be resolved once the UAW-GM negotiations are settled," Estrada said. "Our current goal is to have all your non-economic and non-institutional demands resolved before our turn to settle comes."

There was no immediate comment from an FCA spokesman.

Estrada's comments didn't go as far as those Thursday from Rory Gamble, who said the UAW and Ford were making " significant progress " in their own talks.

While bargainers in the Ford and FCA departments have to wait for GM to set the pattern for the next contract, they can continue to discuss non-economic issues, led by dozens of subcommittees. Such issues range from health and safety to attendance, quality and purchasing.

GM and the UAW have been at an impasse for weeks on issues including temporary workers, health care, wage rates and plant investment.